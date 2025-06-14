Jason Kelce Tattoo Owner Has No Regrets, Big Fan Of Eagles Legend!

Play video content TMZSports.com

What's the meaning of life? Are we alone out there? Why did someone get a nude Jason Kelce tattooed on 'em? We finally have an answer to at least one of the universe's biggest mysteries.

TMZ Sports chopped it up with Lauren Philpott -- a New York Giants fan (!!!) -- in an effort to get to the bottom of the viral tattoo ... which stems from a bet she lost with her husband dating back to the 2022-23 NFL season.

Lauren says despite not being a fan of the reigning Super Bowl champions, she is a big supporter of Jason and wifey, Kylie. For that reason alone, she has no regrets about the tat.

"This is who I am as a person, a bet is a bet," she said. "If I get it covered up, I still went through with it. No, I don't care. It's a funny story. It's something that my husband and I like to do."

Philpott told us it took about 3 to 3.5 hours to complete it the body art. While she didn't recall the exact cost, it didn't break the bank.

Lauren saw Jason's response after he saw the ink ... and hopes he isn't offended by it, saying it was all love.

"Although I'm a Giants fan, I have a lot of respect for the Eagles and what they are like as a team," Philpott said. "So, who else am I going to put on my arm? Jason Kelce."

Surprisingly (or, maybe not), Kelce isn't the only NFL player she's gotten tatted on her ... Lauren also has Gardner Minshew's mustache on her body!

So, what's Lauren and her hubby's bet this NFL season?? They don't yet know, but she's open to suggestions.