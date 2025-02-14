Jason Kelce Says He Ripped Fart On Second Date With Kylie

Forget breaking the ice, Jason Kelce broke wind on his second date with Kylie ... opening up on the time he let out a poot during an ice skating excursion early in their relationship -- and it's still got his wife rolling to this day.

The retired NFL star shared the hilarious story during a Valentine's Day episode of the "Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce" podcast this week ... when the couple answered some questions from their beloved fans.

Considering their initial meeting is well-known, one listener wanted intel on their follow-up date ... and while they debated what counted as the "official" second date, they remembered a special moment that stood out.

"We went ice skating at Penn’s Landing where I farted tying my skates when I bent down," Jason said.

"I couldn’t even play it off, 'cause it was so audible. Like, there was no way to get out of it."

Kylie broke out in laughter and even ended up in tears ... explaining farts have always been a funny thing since she was a kid.

"I grew up in a fart-funny house," Kylie said through giggles. "So, the issue was in that moment I was like, 'You cannot be crying laughing when this man picks his head back up.'"

"I was trying desperately to calm down to stop laughing."

Jason's reaction to his slip-up?? One word -- "Whoops!!"

"True love, people," Jason said.

The fart wasn't a stinker for their potential -- they ended up getting married in 2018 and currently have three kids, with another one on the way.