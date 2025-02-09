Jason Kelce Breaks Down in Tears Over New Orleans Terror Attack Victims

Jason Kelce broke down in tears on Sunday while talking about two of the victims of the New Orleans terrorist attack ... and the scene was emotional.

The NFL legend was helping preview the Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl matchup on ESPN just a couple hours before kickoff in the Superdome ... when the network aired a piece about a Birds fan who survived the horrifying New Year's Day incident on Bourbon St.

.@MartySmithESPN's story on the attack on Bourbon Street, and how one Eagles fan is keeping the memory of his best friend, Tiger Bech, alive. pic.twitter.com/wEDzWKG9co — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 9, 2025 @ESPNNFL

Ryan Quigley was walking with his friend, Tiger Bech, when a man barreled through a crowd of people in his pickup truck ... killing Bech and causing life-altering injuries to Quigley.

Ryan had vowed to never return to the city after the tragedy ... but when the Eagles offered him tickets to the Big Game in the Big Easy, he said he'd go, in part due to a promise he made to Bech -- his Eagles-loving buddy.

ESPN's feature showed Quigley, who's still using crutches to maneuver around, hopping on a plane to get ready to watch his beloved team ... and when cameras cut back to Kelce, it was clear the story impacted him.

The 37-year-old former Eagles center was crying ... and he needed a moment to collect himself before he began to speak. He ultimately ended up praising Quigley and the others who have so bravely recovered from the horrifying morning in N.O.

"I had the fortune of meeting Ryan," Jason said through tears. "And the spirit, right there -- you wouldn't even know something happened if he wasn't in a wheelchair before the Rams game. On one end, something terrible can happen, and on the other, something so beautiful can happen. And just happy that he's going to be here on the behalf of Eagles fans everywhere. Hell yeah, Ryan."