NFL Wives Hold NOLA Fashion Show Honoring New Years Day Terror Victims

14 people died and dozens of others were injured during the New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans ... and now, as the NFL rolls into town for the Super Bowl, an organization made up of football wives is doing something awesome for the surviving family members.

The Off The Field NFL Wives Organization, co-founded by Sherice Brown, Tim Brown's wife, Ashley Brown, Ray Brown's wife, and Romonda Jordan, wife of Randy Jordan, will host a fashion show on February 7, themed "A Legacy of Strength and Resilience," at Canal Place.

The event will not only feature 50 WAGs of active and retired NFL players walking the runway ... but the family members of some of the people killed or injured during the terror attack will also model the clothes in front of the crowd!

The women, who include the mothers, wives, and kids of victims of the attack, will all receive makeovers/glam squad treatment before the big show ... which is happening for the 24th consecutive year.

Of course, the big game's going down in New Orleans, less than a mile from the site of the horrific January 1 attack.

Off The Field wanted to do their part to uplift the still-healing community.

"As we gather on February 7th, we'll step onto a pink carpet, not just changing the color, but deepening our message of sisterhood. Pink isn't merely pretty -- it's a powerful symbol of strength and support we share. This afternoon is dedicated to celebrating that bond, showcasing the unity and advocacy that drives us as we stand together for our communities," Sherice said.

Some of the proceeds will also go to several local NOLA charities.