Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Philadelphia Eagles Gift New Orleans Terror Attack Survivor Super Bowl Tickets

Philadelphia Eagles Gift N.O. Terror Attack Survivor Super Bowl Tix

Published
013024-philadelphia-eagles-kal
TICKET HOOKUP
Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles apparently have a helluva football team AND hearts of gold ... 'cause they just revealed they're gifting Super Bowl tickets to a New Orleans terror attack survivor.

The team -- which will face Kansas City in the Big Game on Feb. 9 -- surprised the man, Ryan Quigley, with the sweet present this week at their NovaCare Complex.

Quigley -- a college football player and huge Eagles fan -- suffered a broken leg and back, among other injuries, when a terrorist sped a truck through crowds on Bourbon Street on New Year's Day. His best friend, Tiger Bech, was tragically killed during the incident.

The Eagles previously invited Quigley to their Divisional Round win over the Rams to help his recovery process and share his inspiring survival story ... and just days after they beat the Commanders to advance to SB LIX, they asked to meet with him once more.

eagles washington NFC Championship
Getty

Philly star Brandon Graham greeted him in a hallway and asked if he'd like to go see the Super Bowl ... and even though the tilt will be at the same site where the tragedy occurred, Quigley said he wouldn't miss it.

"Tiger is the biggest [Eagles] fan and as we went to every home game last year, all year -- after every win, which was obviously 15 of them -- I told him if we make it, I promise I'm going to take you to the Super Bowl."

The scene was super emotional -- Tiger's sister, who came to the facility with Ryan, was seen breaking down in tears.

Graham was able to bring some smiles out as he handed off the ceremonial tickets ... and reiterated they just need "one mo" victory from here.

related articles