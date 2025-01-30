Philadelphia Eagles Gift New Orleans Terror Attack Survivor Super Bowl Tickets

Play video content Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles apparently have a helluva football team AND hearts of gold ... 'cause they just revealed they're gifting Super Bowl tickets to a New Orleans terror attack survivor.

The team -- which will face Kansas City in the Big Game on Feb. 9 -- surprised the man, Ryan Quigley, with the sweet present this week at their NovaCare Complex.

On the #CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship edition of @CollegeGameDay, @MartySmithESPN shares the story of @PrincetonFTBL's All-Ivy League kick returner, Tiger Bech, who was tragically killed on New Year's Day in the New Orleans attack



🏈 Monday | 5p ET | ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ pic.twitter.com/VfEXOpKb6m — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 20, 2025 @ESPNPR

Quigley -- a college football player and huge Eagles fan -- suffered a broken leg and back, among other injuries, when a terrorist sped a truck through crowds on Bourbon Street on New Year's Day. His best friend, Tiger Bech, was tragically killed during the incident.

The Eagles previously invited Quigley to their Divisional Round win over the Rams to help his recovery process and share his inspiring survival story ... and just days after they beat the Commanders to advance to SB LIX, they asked to meet with him once more.

Philly star Brandon Graham greeted him in a hallway and asked if he'd like to go see the Super Bowl ... and even though the tilt will be at the same site where the tragedy occurred, Quigley said he wouldn't miss it.

Tiger Bech grew up an Eagles fan with Ryan Quigley and they played football together at Princeton. Tiger was killed in the New Orleans attack and Ryan survived. Ryan is here with Tiger’s sister and Eagles players are coming over to them to meet them and sign autographs. It means… pic.twitter.com/jHVFX5ibbG — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 19, 2025 @JClarkNBCS

"Tiger is the biggest [Eagles] fan and as we went to every home game last year, all year -- after every win, which was obviously 15 of them -- I told him if we make it, I promise I'm going to take you to the Super Bowl."

The scene was super emotional -- Tiger's sister, who came to the facility with Ryan, was seen breaking down in tears.