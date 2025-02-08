New Orleans Attack Victim’s Fiancée Heather Genusa Feels His Presence At Super Bowl

Play video content TMZ.com

Heather Genusa lost her fiance in the New Orleans terror attack and now she's a guest of honor at the Super Bowl ... telling us she feels him with her to this day.

We got Heather at the Off The Field NFL Wives Organization fashion show Friday at Canal Place and she told our photog the Super Bowl coming down is lifting her spirits.

Heather's fiancé, Brandon Taylor, was one of 14 people who died on Bourbon Street in the terrorist attack on New Year's Day in NOLA.

She was honored at the event and is invited to Super Bowl LIX, which will be played Sunday near where her fiancé was killed.

Heather tells us she still feels Brandon's presence and feels like she's making him proud with her involvement in the build-up to the Big Game in the Big Easy.