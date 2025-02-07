Ryan Quigley Thanks Eagles for Helping Fulfill Super Bowl Promise to Tiger Bech

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ryan Quigley -- who was seriously injured in the New Orleans terror attack -- revealed to TMZ Sports he made a promise to his friend, Tiger Bech, before he was killed on Bourbon Street on New Year's Eve ... and thanks to the Eagles, he's able to see it through at Super Bowl LIX.

The Philadelphia team gifted Quigley Super Bowl tickets after he suffered severe injuries in the January 1 attack ... and as it turns out, Quigley previously promised Bech they would go to the Super Bowl if their favorite team made it.

"I promised him that I would take him to the Super Bowl if they made it this year," Quigley said.

"The fact that the Eagles are helping me fulfill that promise to Tiger and, you know, it means the world and I'm forever grateful to them."

New Orleans will host this year's Super Bowl, somewhere Quigley thought he would never visit again after the attack. But, he refuses to let the evil act prevent him from living life or honoring Bech's memory.

'We're taking our power back," Quigley said, "and we're gonna leave New Orleans on a positive note."

"Hopefully, we can win as well."