Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Attend Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are beating the "Cruel Summer" heat ... staying inside and enjoying an icy atmosphere at the fourth game of the NHL's championship.

The singer and the football star attended Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Video is circulating online of the pair walking the halls together ... with Travis decked out in red, and Taylor looking angelic in a cream-colored outfit.

The two are holding hands ... and, Taylor's flashing a big grin while a cheering crowd of onlookers stand by and watch her walk past.

TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE ARE IN THE HOUSE FOR GAME 4 👀 pic.twitter.com/N6HA5eJOWo — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 13, 2025 @BR_OpenIce

TS and TK were enjoying the action on the ice and taking a few moments to check something out together on Kelce's phone ... with Taylor seeming really invested in whatever he had to show her.

And, as always, Taylor took a whole lotta eyes away from the game's action ... with the broadcast cutting to the happy couple for their reaction after the Panthers scored the first goal of the game.

As you know ... we obtained photos of Taylor and Travis together at a backyard wedding in Tennessee last week -- fitting in with the crowd and sharing some laughs with members of his family.