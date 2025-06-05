Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Hold Hands During Date Night in Florida

Play video content x/@dhart0412

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are back on everyone's radar, enjoying a cozy dinner together at a Florida bistro Wednesday -- and it was all caught on camera!

The couple popped up at Buccan restaurant in Palm Beach last evening as they gradually resurface in the public eye after keeping a low profile for the past few months. Photos and a video posted to Instagram tell the story about their sweet date night.

In one snapshot, Taylor and Travis are seated side by side at a table sharing a menu. At another point, Travis is photographed laughing his butt off about something.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the pop icon are seen in various other pics warmly engaging with each other ... but you don't see any PDA -- at least, not in the restaurant.

The lovebirds wait until they exit the eatery to walk hand in hand to a black SUV parked nearby, which drives them away.

Taylor Swift ve Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/XXF8q0l3CE — Taylor Swift Türkiye (@taylorsnewstr) June 5, 2025 @taylorsnewstr

Wednesday's outing comes as the two have resurfaced in recent weeks. Earlier this month, they shared a Mother's Day lunch with Travis' mom, Donna, and his brother, Jason.

Then, on May 23, the pair were spotted on a date at Harry's Bar and Restaurant in West Palm Beach.

Meanwhile, Taylor, as everyone knows, just bought back her entire music catalog from a financial firm after a two-decade fight.