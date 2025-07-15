Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson Hold Hands Leaving Dinner In NYC

Play video content BACKGRID

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are going full send after taking their romance public ... hitting up an NYC hot spot for a date night -- and PDA was on the menu!!

The new power couple was spotted leaving the celeb-favorite Carbone in the Big Apple on Monday ... and it's safe to assume they knew the cameras would be waiting for them as they made their exit hand-in-hand.

Klay, 35, sported a white polo and some navy track pants for their public debut as an item ... while 30-year-old Meg elected to go with a multi-colored dress, but the two were matching in the smile department.

Things have escalated quite a bit since eagle-eyed fans spotted Klay in the back of Meg's thirst trap last week -- just a few days after he was ID'ed, Klay posted his hard launch with the rapper via a pic of them sharing a sweet embrace.

Hitting up Carbone seems strategic -- the grub is great, but big names know the lobster fra Diavolo comes with a side of camera flashes ... and Meg and Klay (Klegan?) don't seem to mind one bit.

Now that they've broken the seal on their public outings, don't be surprised if we see a lot more of them.