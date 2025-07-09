Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Major Underboob in Green Bikini

By TMZ Staff
Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Shots
Did someone say "SAVAGE?!" Megan Thee Stallion is back at it with a poolside bikini shoot, but her most recent pics take the cake -- they're "classier" and "bougier" than ever!

The rapper-singer is soakin' up some pool time -- captured with her short n' concise Instagram caption, "🌴✈️" ... she let all the hot shots do the talkin'!

Fierce and fabulous, check out this shot she slayed -- Meg posted up on the hot tub ledge and showed off her summer bod.

Hats off to you, Meg, the cardio, Pilates and strength training are paying off!

Check out the gallery for all the sexy shots, and not to fret ... the NSFW photos are kept in there 😘!

