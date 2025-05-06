Megan Thee Stallion Sneaks Phone Into Met Gala ... Questlove Does Too

Play video content

The Met Gala's so-called strict "no-phone" policy had no bearing on Megan Thee Stallion ... and the rapstress risked it all giving her fans an inside look at all her celebrity hobnobbing!!!

Megan posted and deleted several quickie videos on her IG last night while making it a point in nearly every clip that she wasn't allowed to have her phone out ... a point she doubled down to Tracee Ellis Ross during the glitzy gala!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The menu also appeared to pass the flavor test ... Megan captured her, Doechii and Angel Reese toasting to the finer things in life with a lobster truffle roll.

The "WAP" rapper also included Serena Williams, Rihanna, Cynthia Erivo and several others in her unauthorized selfies, but she was far from the only offender!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Halle Bailey snuck in some flicks ... while Questlove pulled off the annual Met Gala bathroom photo shoot and declared it a legendary moment for Black Excellence by stamping the post "FUBU."