Megan Thee Stallion Rips Tory Lanez, Leave Me Alone 'Demon'

Megan Thee Stallion is fighting back at Tory Lanez fans who still don't believe he shot her, despite what a jury in Los Angeles ruled ... and she's got some choice words for him too.

Megan unloaded on Tory in a social media rant Monday, posting on TikTok ... "At what point are yall gonna stop making me have to re live being shot BY TORY !? At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying ? Like how much is the check to keep harassing me? Why is this happening EVERY DAY?"

MTS continued ... "One min him/ yall said I was never shot now yall letting him play in yall face AGAIN and say I was shot but it wasn't him oh okay... ?! I'm sick of this s*** LEAVE ME TF ALONE!!!!"

Megan added ... "HE AINT DARE GET ON THAT STAND AND DENY HE SHOT ME AND THAT WAS HIS CHOICE BECAUSE HE KNOWS HE DID THAT S***! IDGAF ABT A BLOG OR A BOT!!! WHY IN TF WOULD ME ... MEGAN THEE STALLION HAVE TO LIE ON THIS MF ABT SHOOTING ME!"

As we reported ... Tory was convicted of negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm back in 2022 after prosecutors accused him of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Lanez has denied shooting Megan and here she says ... "FACTS ARE FACTS, he did it, it was PROVEN IN COURT f*** the hate campaign on the internet TORY YOU SHOT ME !! Ain't no new f****** evidence yall been saying the same s*** for years."

Tory's case has been back in the spotlight after his recent prison stabbing ... with his lawyers claiming Megan's ex-BFF Kelsey Harris was the real shooter.