Adam Sandler Accepts Derrick Henry's Challenge To Appear In Upcoming Movie

Derrick Henry is already one of the best running backs in the NFL, but Adam Sandler just gave him an incentive to go even harder on the gridiron ... 'cause the "Happy Gilmore" actor says if the Ravens star hits 2,000 rushing yards this season -- he'll give him a movie role!!

Henry was on the "Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday ... and at one point in the convo, the two got to talking about Sandler, as the host was rocking a "Happy Gilmore 2" sweatshirt.

It turns out Henry is a big fan of the Sandman ... so Patrick laid out a challenge -- if he hits 2k yards this year, he'll have the acting great find a way to get him in his next movie.

Sandler got wind of the bet ... and not only did he accept those terms, he even threw in a dinner with King Henry, too!!

"I love ya, keep it up," Sandler said.

You can see how much the 31-year-old appreciated the gesture ... replying the whole moment was "cool as hell."

Henry also thanked Patrick for putting the wheels in motion -- now he just has to deliver on his end.

Derrick has hit the 2,000-yard mark once in his career, reaching the milestone in the 2020 season when he put up 2,027 yards. Last year in Baltimore, he had 1,921 on the ground.