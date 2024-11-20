Derrick Henry Sells Nashville Mansion 8 Months After Titans Departure
It's new team, new home for Derrick Henry ... TMZ Sports has learned the NFL star has parted ways with his mansion in Tennessee now that he's a Raven.
We're told the running back officially sold his Nashville pad on Tuesday -- some eight months after he signed with Baltimore -- nabbing a whopping $3.1 million for the place.
It's a ton of coin ... but check out the images, the home -- listed by Devin Roper of Compass -- is incredible.
It's got six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a full bar, a pool and a spa. It also has a guest house in the backyard that easily has enough space for a gym and an office.
Henry, of course, had no use for the residence after moving several states away in the offseason -- but don't worry, after the Ravens gave him a two-year, $16 million contract in March, we're pretty sure he found a somewhat comparable home in his new city.
Henry played for Tennessee from 2016 to 2023 -- piling up 9,502 rushing yards to go along with 90 rushing TDs. In his first year with the Ravens, he's found similar success, recording 1,185 yards and 13 scores in just 11 games.