Derrick Henry Shows Off Massive Biceps During Intense, Shirtless Workout

Derrick Henry Flexes Massive Biceps ... In Topless Workout

3/6/2024 3:00 PM PT
working on the bod
Instagram/@sandersfit_

Derrick Henry is proving once more he's superhuman ... showing off a pair of biceps on Wednesday that'd make even the biggest pro bodybuilder envious.

It was apparently arm day for the NFL superstar on Wednesday ... and in a video of his sweat sesh posted by his trainer, you can see the running back had a whole lot of bis and tris to work out once he got in the gym.

Henry -- sans shirt -- got a pump in through various different exercises ... including a bunch of curls with heavy weights -- and some pushups with a plate on his back.

4/24/23
PUSH THROUGH THE PAIN
Instagram / @theshanemcmahon

Of course, seeing Henry toss around iron is nothing new ... the 6-foot-3, 247-pound tailback has been putting his freakish ability on display since high school -- but given his current situation, this feels just a little more significant.

derrick henry playing sub 2
Getty

If you weren't aware, the former Heisman Trophy winner is slated to be a free agent when the new league year kicks off next week. And, normally, that'd mean good things for him, as he'd be in line for a huge payday.

But, with 2,030 carries on his resume already ... some have wondered just how much is left in the tank for the 29-year-old.

derrick henry playing sub 1
Getty

Workouts like these will go a long way to answering those questions -- something we're sure was not lost on Henry when he clicked the "share" button on the vid.

