Derrick Henry Stiff Arms The Soul Out Of Josh Norman, Instant Internet Meme!
10/14/2020 6:23 AM PT
Derrick Henry + Josh Norman + Massive Stiff Arm = HILARIOUS INTERNET MEMES?!?!
Yup, turns out the Titans and Bills players had the perfect equation for going viral Tuesday ... 'cause after Tennessee's star threw Norman to the ground with a violent stiff arm -- the Internet lost its mind!!!
The play was insane ... during the 2nd quarter of the Titans' beatdown of the Bills, Henry stretched a run to the outside and met the Buffalo corner in the alley.
GET. OFF. ME. SON. @KingHenry_2— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 14, 2020 @Titans
📺: Watch on CBS or Live https://t.co/JRosML4WEm pic.twitter.com/n62OcDFwWJ
And, when the running back threw Josh to the ground like a bag of potatoes ... everyone lost their damn minds!!
Some of our favorite responses???
DERRICK HENRY AFTER SEEING JOSH NORMAN: pic.twitter.com/dbcWKOQpYK— UrinatingRee (@UrinatingTree) October 14, 2020 @UrinatingTree
Why @kinghenry gotta do Josh Norman like that? pic.twitter.com/ZUdZ0RKY2h— Chrispy Ford-Weber (@GrippScribbles) October 14, 2020 @GrippScribbles
Josh Norman update pic.twitter.com/GqPpFjrgdJ— Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) October 14, 2020 @BovadaOfficial
Josh Norman - pic.twitter.com/VLmiWg81Xn— brian heintz (@b_heintzz) October 14, 2020 @b_heintzz
HILARIOUS!!
By the way, the play ultimately didn't count ... penalties wiped out its gloriousness -- but Henry himself even had to poke some fun at it all after the game!
"I have been doing too many curls," Henry joked. "I have to lay off the arms."
Sorry, Josh.
Ice up!
