Gloria Estefan Says Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Gig Is Important for Diversity

Bad Bunny fans are losing it over him headlining the Super Bowl LX halfitime in February -- and Gloria Estefan is right there fangirling, telling TMZ she’s super hyped!

We caught Gloria outside CBS Studios Monday -- and the three-time Super Bowl performing icon says BB’s return to the stage is massive, a game-changing moment for Puerto Rican representation.

Gloria -- a Cuban-American legend -- keeps driving home just how amazing this is ... watch the full clip to see her shower Bad Bunny with congratulations.

The legend was so thrilled for Bad Bunny, she even brought him up on the CBS morning show, gushing about what a wild, amazing year he’s had.