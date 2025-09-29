Bad Bunny Parties in Miami Before Super Bowl Halftime Announcement

Play video content Brigitte Ruiz

Bad Bunny had plenty to celebrate this weekend -- spotted out partying at his own Miami restaurant just hours before being announced as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer.

The superstar hit up Gekkō, the trendy Brickell steakhouse he co-owns with nightlife mogul David Grutman, on Friday night. He turned the dining room into a scene straight out of one of his music videos!

We're told Bunny was all smiles as he strolled through the packed restaurant ... chatting with fans, posing for selfies, and soaking in the love from stunned diners. At one point, the entire room stood up to catch a glimpse of him, creating a full-on frenzy inside the hotspot.

Instead of lying low before the NFL's big reveal, the reggaetón king chose to live it up, showing he's got no problem mixing business with pleasure.