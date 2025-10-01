Trump Advisor Says ICE Will Be at Super Bowl LX

Play video content The Benny Show

The NFL just announced Bad Bunny will perform at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show ... and now ICE is announcing their planned appearance -- well, according to Donald Trump’s former campaign manager.

Check out Corey Lewandowski's appearance on Benny Johnson’s "The Benny Show" -- he's confident the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will make their presence known at Super Bowl LX next year.

Corey, who worked on Trump's 2016 and 2024 presidential campaigns, even seems to offer a threatening message, warning ... "There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else."

Bad Bunny, who hails from Puerto Rico, noted how thrilled he is to represent his home island and Latinos at the big show after he was revealed as the halftime entertainment -- a coveted honor.

Last month, the "I Like It" sensation told I-D magazine he didn't take his recently wrapped 30-show Puerto Rican residency to mainland America due to his concerns over ICE and the safety of his fans.

Corey seemingly took a jab at BB over his decision, telling Benny it's "shameful" the NFL chose someone "who seems to hate America so much to represent them at the halftime show."

He adds ... "We should be trying to be inclusive, not exclusive. There are plenty of great bands and entertainment people who could be playing at that show that would be bringing people together and not separating them."

Corey argues, however, Bad Bunny's gig isn't the reason ICE will be at the Super Bowl -- he says he doesn't care whose concert it is ... if you're illegal, you're getting kicked out of the country.