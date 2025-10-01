Jon Secada Hypes Bad Bunny's Influence on Latin American Representation

Play video content TMZ.com

Jon Secada is hyped -- gushing about how America’s finally giving Latin artists their shine, with Bad Bunny about to OWN the Super Bowl LX halftime stage!

We caught up with the legend Tuesday outside FOX Studios in NYC ... and he says Bad Bunny’s about to do big things for Latin music -- staying true to himself and repping his roots, especially with America’s current temperament.

Catch the clip ... Cuban-born Jon’s straight-up gushing, telling us Bad Bunny’s already a legend and won’t need anyone sharing the stage with him at the halftime show.

Jon’s clearly a huge BB stan ... but he’s equally obsessed with his daughter, chatting with us about her following in his footsteps and giving us the scoop on his own career moves.