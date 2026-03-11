Donald Trump Adds Erika Kirk to U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors

President Donald Trump thinks it’s time Erika Kirk steps into her late husband’s role … on a board of the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Trump added Erika to the Board of Visitors … filling the seat Charlie Kirk held before he was shot and killed.

White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said in a statement that Erika’s the “perfect choice” to “continue his legacy.”

She thinks the widow will be “a fearless advocate for the most elite airpower force in the history of the world whose warriors keep our Nation safe, strong, and free.”

According to the board’s charters and bylaws, the BoV sends advice and recommendations to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth regarding “the morale, discipline, social climate, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods, and other matters” of the USAFA.

The charter also says that any board members appointed by the President -- and he gets to pick 6 of them -- will serve 3-year terms.

But if a member dies, their replacement will only serve “the unexpired portion of the term.”