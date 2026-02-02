Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Wants Transparency in Alleged Murderer's Trial

Erika Kirk wants the cards on the table when the guy charged with killing Charlie Kirk stands trial.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Erika says any request to close court proceedings from the public eye should be denied.

In other words, Erika is calling for transparency when Tyler Robinson is put on trial for murder ... and she wants the public to have access to the evidence as it is presented in court.

Erika is also urging the court to allow the public and the media to view courtroom proceedings ... as long as it's consistent with Robinson's right to a fair trial.

As you know, Charlie was shot and killed on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem, UT in September 2025 ... and, following an extensive manhunt, Robinson turned himself in to authorities.

Utah prosecutors charged Robinson with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice.