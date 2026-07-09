Erika Kirk Asks Judge to Show All Exhibits to Courtroom Attendees

Erika Kirk wants full transparency during the preliminary hearing of the man charged with killing her husband ... asking the judge to publicly reveal all the evidence in hopes of ending the string of conspiracy theories around Charlie Kirk's death.

Erika filed documents earlier this week stating she and Charlie's parents traveled to Utah to watch the preliminary hearing for Tyler Robinson's murder case, and to "to bear witness to the evidence concerning the death of their husband and son."

However, Erika says she and her in-laws had to sit through the preliminary hearing while certain exhibits were entered into evidence, but not made available to the public ... a practice Kirk says damaged their ability to "meaningfully observe" the hearing.

She claims this lack of transparency will continue to fuel conspiracy theories and speculation related to Charlie's assassination.

Erika's asking a judge to make all previously admitted exhibits available to everyone present in the courtroom ... and the same goes for any exhibits moving forward.

Play video content Video: Erika Kirk Arrives at Court as Charlie Kirk Murder Trial Continues X/@MattFinnFNC

We showed you video of Erika walking into the courtroom Monday -- she and Charlie's parents later walked out before a witness described Charlie's murder, but returned after a short break.

As you know ... prosecutors claim Robinson fired the fatal shot from a rooftop 200 feet from where Charlie was speaking on Utah Valley University's campus back in September. Prosecutors claim DNA evidence ties Robinson to the weapon, but the accused killer's legal team has questioned the reliability of the DNA testing used to allegedly connect him to the gun.