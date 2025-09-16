Philadelphia Phillies Rage In Locker Room After Clinching NL East
Philadelphia Phillies Beer Bongs For Division Champs ... Wild Locker Room Party
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrated winning the NL East like it was the World Series ... 'cause there wasn't a dry spot left in the locker room after Monday night's party in honor of clinching the division!!
The rager kicked off after the Phils' 6-5 win over the Dodgers in extra innings. Manager Rob Thompson got things started with a quick little speech before catcher J.T. Realmuto set the tone.
“I’m hammered” - Kyle Schwarber— Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) September 16, 2025 @mccrystal_alex
Make this man a Phillie for life
pic.twitter.com/l6AZHb0o5J
Despite it not being October just yet, the team went all-in with their postgame shindig. At one point, a booze funnel found its way into the room ... with Kyle Schwarber drinking from it as champagne got doused all over him.
"I'm hammered," Schwarber said.
Phillies owner John Middleton wasn't gonna let Schwarber have all the fun with the beer bong ... as the 70-year-old also took a moment to chug from it!!
September 16, 2025 @lochlahn
The accomplishment marks the team's second straight NL East title -- and just like last season, the Fightin' Phils held nothing back in their division title party.
Their bash was vastly different from what the Milwaukee Brewers did after they clinched the NL Central on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals. While they did drink some champagne, they opted to keep it much more lowkey.
THAT’S OUR LEADER@ChristianYelich pic.twitter.com/Z3moET9IzX— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 14, 2025 @Brewers
Despite already securing their spot in the playoffs, both sides still have something to play for, as the No. 1 seed in the National League remains up for grabs.
But for now, let's hope there was water and Advil handy ... as somebody's gotta take the field Tuesday night.