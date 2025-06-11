Red Sox Rookie Roman Anthony's Sister Steals Spotlight At Game

Red Sox phenom Roman Anthony recorded his first MLB hit Tuesday night, and while Bostonians everywhere rejoiced ... all most of the internet could focus on was a fan in the stands who was cheering him on -- his sister.

Anthony -- the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball -- played in just his second-ever Big League tilt at Fenway Park ... and while he shined, it was Lia Anthony who found herself dominating the headlines.

Roman's sis was shown on the Sox vs. Rays broadcast multiple times ... and fans couldn't help but rave over her stunning appearance.

I’d like to be the first to welcome Roman Anthony’s sister to Boston! #would pic.twitter.com/pxhfJtS77T — White Boy Carl (@TheWhiteBoyCarl) June 10, 2025 @TheWhiteBoyCarl

Multiple viewers hit X to gush over her -- with one even writing alongside a pic of her on their television, "I'd like to be the first to welcome Roman Anthony’s sister to Boston!"

Lia did speak to a reporter at the game -- calling her 21-year-old bro's baseball journey "surreal" -- but outside of that, not much is known about her.

All the feels for Roman Anthony's family after his first Major League hit 🥹 https://t.co/VzmarQVar4 pic.twitter.com/ge4WOsb75u — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2025 @MLB