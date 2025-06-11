Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Red Sox Rookie Roman Anthony's Sister Steals Spotlight At Game

Red Sox phenom Roman Anthony recorded his first MLB hit Tuesday night, and while Bostonians everywhere rejoiced ... all most of the internet could focus on was a fan in the stands who was cheering him on -- his sister.

Anthony -- the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball -- played in just his second-ever Big League tilt at Fenway Park ... and while he shined, it was Lia Anthony who found herself dominating the headlines.

Roman's sis was shown on the Sox vs. Rays broadcast multiple times ... and fans couldn't help but rave over her stunning appearance.

Multiple viewers hit X to gush over her -- with one even writing alongside a pic of her on their television, "I'd like to be the first to welcome Roman Anthony’s sister to Boston!"

Lia did speak to a reporter at the game -- calling her 21-year-old bro's baseball journey "surreal" -- but outside of that, not much is known about her.

The world, though, should have plenty more opportunities to get better acquainted with her -- Anthony's got the potential for a lengthy career ... and it sure seems the Sox and their fans will have no issues whatsoever doling out a diamond-side seat for her going forward.

