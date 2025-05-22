Red Sox Star Liam Hendriks Says He, Wife Getting Death Threats After Mets Loss

Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks says he and his wife have received an onslaught of death threats following his brutal outing against the Mets on Wednesday ... and now, he's pleading with fans to stop the hurtful messages ASAP.

Hendriks took to his Instagram page Thursday morning to explain the situation ... revealing that since he gave up three earned runs in just one-third of an inning in Boston's 5-1 loss to New York, people have been bombarding him and his family with hate.

He said in addition to the threats on his and Kristi Hendriks' lives, people have left "comments telling me to commit suicide" as well as ones wishing he "died from cancer."

He called the notes "disgusting and vile."

"Maybe you should take a step back and reevaluate your life's purpose before hiding behind a screen attacking players and their families," the 36-year-old reliever wrote. "Whether you do it from your 'fake accounts' or are dumb enough to do it from your real account. I think I speak for all players who have had to deal with this in their career when I say: Enough is enough."