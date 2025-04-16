Red Sox Vs. Rays Game Delayed By High-Pitch Sound

There were over 100 fastballs thrown in the Rays vs. Red Sox game Tuesday night, but it was an entirely different kind of pitch that perhaps had the most significant impact on the contest.

Check out what went down early on in the Boston vs. Tampa tilt at George M. Steinbrenner Field ... a high-pitched noise put a pause on the diamond's action for about a minute.

The buzz -- which sounded like a mix between a whistle and nails on a chalkboard -- appeared to stem from the venue's PA system ... and everyone from players to fans seemed affected by it.

The umps actually put a halt to the proceedings as stadium officials worked to stop the hum -- and once it subsided, you can see there was a huge relief among everyone in the stands and on the field.