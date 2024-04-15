Rob Gronkowski Spikes First Pitch At Red Sox Patriots' Day Game
Rob Gronkowski got Red Sox fans fired up for their Patriots' Day game in the most Gronk way possible -- by spiking the ceremonial first pitch straight into the ground!
The New England Patriots legend took the mound at Fenway Park just before Boston took on the Guardians in the annual holiday tilt ... and instead of firing a fastball to his catcher, he decided to bring out his touchdown celebration instead.
An epic first pitch from Gronk 😤 pic.twitter.com/zRay6vA2D5— MLB (@MLB) April 15, 2024 @MLB
Check out the footage, Gronk hurled the baseball into the dirt so hard, it made a loud thud -- and the crowd couldn't have loved it more!!
Even some of the Sox players were spotted cheering it on!!
Gronk then gave his catcher a leaping side bump ... before he settled in to watch the game.
What a catch by Wilyer Abreu!!!!— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 15, 2024 @MLBNetwork
📺 Guardians vs. @RedSox on MLB Network pic.twitter.com/4qsEa1VmS2
So far, the former tight end's antics have appeared to give at least one of the Red Sox players some juice ... as Wilyer Abreu just robbed Jose Ramirez of a first-inning home run.