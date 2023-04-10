Rob Gronkowski Says 'No Chance' He Returns To Football, 'Happily Retired'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Rob Gronkowski will NEVER play another down in the NFL ... at least, that's what the future Hall of Famer is now saying -- telling TMZ Sports this week there's "no chance" he comes back.

The 33-year-old hung up his spikes in June 2022 ... but many thought he could eventually make a return -- considering he had already retired and unretired once before in his career.

But, after sitting out the entire 2022 season -- and, after his good buddy, Tom Brady, called it quits this offseason -- Gronk told Michael Babcock and Mojo Muhtadi he's officially done.

"There's no chance anymore," the former Buccaneers and Patriots tight end said of a possible comeback. "I'm happily retired."

Gronk, though, says he's still using his athleticism ... telling the guys he's actually picked up pickleball in retirement -- and, according to him, he's good at it!!

"I beat my brother, Chris, who plays with pros, and my other brother, Gordon, who plays with pros too!" he said. "And I beat 'em with an average Joe -- my other brother, Glenn G., was my partner!"

"So," he added, "I'm happily retired. I'm still competing, I'm still winning, so I don't even need to go back to football."

Gronk is also spending time at his alma mater, the Univ. of Arizona, where he's slated to be a team captain for the Wildcats' spring football game on April 15.

Gronk will face off with his bro, Chris, who will also be manning the team opposite of Rob's.

