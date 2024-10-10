Mets Celebrate Playoff Clincher Over Phillies With Champagne And Beer Showers!

The New York Mets Amazin' season rolled on last night ... as the team punched their ticket to the NLCS in front of their home crowd Wednesday night -- and the squad celebrated the massive moment well after the final out!

After Francisco Lindor hit a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning ... closer Edwin Díaz came in and got the save, sending the Mets players and fans into a frenzy! Outfielder Brandon Nimmo even got emotional after knocking the Phillies out of the playoffs.

All the hard work. All the sacrifice.



An emotional moment for @You_Found_Nimmo 🥹 pic.twitter.com/IMfYGDHZ7Q — x - New York Mets (@Mets) October 10, 2024 @Mets

After the on-field celebrations, the team moved into the clubhouse, where the celebratory beer and champagne were sitting on ice (unfortunately, no sign Grimace took part in the festivities).

"We believe. You need to continue to believe. LETS GOOOOOOO!"



The celebration has begun in the @Mets clubhouse! 🍾 pic.twitter.com/hsLcL2xFBg — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 10, 2024 @MLBONFOX

It marked the first time the Mets ever clinched a playoff series at Citi Field -- which opened in 2009 -- and Pete Alonso guzzled down some champagne to celebrate the moment.

The fans also got in on the champagne showers ... as Starling Marte came out from the clubhouse to get the fans in on the fun, spraying them with bubbly!

Starling Marte gives the Mets fans at Citi Field a champagne shower 🍾🤣 pic.twitter.com/FRONcXaTA9 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) October 10, 2024 @SNY_Mets

While he couldn't be in Queens for the moment, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell hopped on a FaceTime call with his pops -- who currently serves as the team's DEI director -- and celebrated with some of the players!