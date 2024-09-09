Baseball Hall of Famer Ed Kranepool Dead At 79

Baseball Hall of Famer Ed Kranepool died on Sunday after suffering from cardiac arrest in Florida, the team announced. He was 79 years old.

The New York Mets shared the sad news in a statement on Monday ... with Steve and Alex Cohen saying they were "heartbroken" to learn of his passing.

"He was an original Met, who debuted at age 17 in 1962," the owners said. "After starring at James Monroe High School in the Bronx, he would go on to play for his hometown team for the next 18 years, the longest-tenured player in franchise history, appearing in 1,853 games with the Mets."

"Hearing Mets stories and history from Ed was an absolute joy. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends."

Kranepool was a member of the 1969 Miracle Mets ... who went on to win the first World Series in franchise history. He was later inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame in 1990.

The team also shared tributes from some of Kranepool's former teammates ... each including high praise for the standout athlete.

"Just devastated," Art Shamsky said. "I knew Krane for 56 years. We did so many appearances together. We had lunch last week and I told him I would be there next week to see him again. I'm really at a loss for words."

"The best first baseman I ever played with," Jerry Koosman added. "We knew each other so well and I could tell by his eyes if a runner was going or not. He saved me a lot of stolen bases."

Throughout his 18-year career with the team, he hit for a .261 batting average with 118 home runs and 614 RBIs.