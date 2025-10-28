Freddie Freeman's Aunt Nearly Missed WS Home Run at Stadium Concessions

Play video content TMZ.com

Freddie Freeman's aunt was with the rest of the family at Dodgers Stadium last night for that epic victory ... but she nearly missed her nephew's heroics!

Carol Freeman -- who was also a fan-favorite on this season of "The Golden Bachelor" -- tells TMZ ... She damn-near missed Freddie’s epic walk-off home run in the 18th inning … ‘cause she was hunting for ice cream at concessions.

She had to book it back to her seat ... but Carol tells us she made it in time to say a little prayer Freddie wouldn't be the final out after the huge battle between the Dodgers and Blue Jays that went until midnight.

Carol tells us when Freddie blasted that ball ... it was the most electric Dodgers Stadium has been for her -- and she marveled how most of the sold-out crowd stayed the entire game.

As for her time on the 'Golden Bachelor' – which just concluded when she walked away after a missed connection with Mel Owens -- Carol says … meeting all the beautiful, powerful women around her age range was the best part.

Don't get it twisted ... Carol tells us, Mel was a great guy … but it just wasn’t there, and since she's the Freeman family's manager ... there was no way in hell she's missing Dodgers playoffs if there's no spark!