21 Savage Partners With Bob Marley Foundation for Hurricane Relief Match Funds

21 Savage and his Leading by Example Foundation are diving in headfirst in response to the devastation left by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica -- with an Emergency Match Campaign.

On Friday, reps for 21 confirm his partnership with Cedella Marley and Rohan Marley on behalf of the Bob & Rita Marley Foundation's relief effort.

All donations are tax-deductible and will be matched by 21 Savage and his foundation for the next 48 hours.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

21 Savage's father is Jamaican, and the rap star still has a gang of family there ... he was just visiting with them in September, shortly before the storm broke out!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

The initiative is being billed as "One Love, One Heart, One Voice" -- DJ Khaled, Sean Paul, Maxi Priest have all reflected that very message in their own initiatives as well.