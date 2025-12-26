Snoop Dogg’s Netflix NFL Christmas Halftime Lauded Better Than Super Bowls
Ratings for Snoop Dogg’s Netflix NFL Christmas Game Day “Holiday Halftime Party” drop next week, but judging from the reactions, it’s gonna draw in HUGE numbers!!!
Snoop's 10-minute performance intersected the Detroit Lions-Minnesota Vikings matchup in Minneapolis, and he didn’t shortchange the showmanship in the late, great Prince’s city.
Snoop Dogg's full NFL Christmas Halftime show on Netflix
Featuring: K-Pop Demon Hunters, Lainey Wilson, Andrea and Matteo Bocelli. pic.twitter.com/reXsdystRt
Snoop and his team delivered an array of his classic hip hop records with a mix of Christmas standards and tons of surprises … country superstar Lainey Wilson, Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo, Netflix’s chart-topping HUNTR/X and singer Tonio Armani all shared the stage with Santa Snoop.
The praise came from all walks of life but was unanimous -- NFL legend James Harrison firmly planted the performance as better than most Super Bowl halftime shows, as did Meghan McCain.
Some fans even felt Snoop did better solo than he did when he took the stage with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige at Super Bowl LVI.
Martha Stewart's intro for Snoop Dogg's Holiday Halftime Party was a GIFT.
The segment also kicked off with Snoop Dogg’s longtime homie and biz partner, Martha Stewart, reading a Christmas story. Now that's a treat sweeter than Santa's cookies!