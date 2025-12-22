Snoop Dogg Offering Paid Trip to L.A. in Roach Art Raffle

Snoop Dogg is turning his limited edition "roach" art pieces into the ultimate stocking stuffer through a one-dollar flex ... with a raffle through Stuff.io.



Throughout the rest of Monday morning, Snoop is selling off the digital image and videos for $1 and fans will get a ticket to win some boss prizes ... 3 winners will be gifted with $1,000 travel to L.A., a $500 shopping spree at Snoop’s clothing store, and a tour of his private compound -- in an addition to one of only three digital roach art pieces!!!