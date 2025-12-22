Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Snoop Dogg Offering Paid Trip to L.A. in Roach Art Raffle

Snoop Dogg Roach Art Stocking Stuffers ... $1 Raffle to Meet Me in L.A.!!!

Snoop Dogg is turning his limited edition "roach" art pieces into the ultimate stocking stuffer through a one-dollar flex ... with a raffle through Stuff.io.

Throughout the rest of Monday morning, Snoop is selling off the digital image and videos for $1 and fans will get a ticket to win some boss prizes ... 3 winners will be gifted with $1,000 travel to L.A., a $500 shopping spree at Snoop’s clothing store, and a tour of his private compound -- in an addition to one of only three digital roach art pieces!!!

FROM ASHTRAY TO ART
Remember, we caught up with Snoop earlier this year. The legendary rapper and design artist Erica Kovitz collaborated on the "Rich N Infamous: The Joint Venture” roach art project -- made with the remainders of smoked weed joints -- which has since garnered 6-figure sales bids.

Don’t sleep on the giveaway ... it's a once-in-a-lifetime chance to catch an artsy contact high!!!

