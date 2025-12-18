Wiz Khalifa, Facing 9 Months in Romanian Prison for Weed, Appeals Sentencing

Wiz Khalifa is facing a potential 9-month stint in Romanian prison for weed ... but he's hoping to find an alternate solution to a definitive sentence just handed down by that country's government!!!

Thursday, Romania's Constanța Court of Appeal upheld an appeal filed by DIICOT Constanța Territorial Service -- a prosecutor's office in the country -- to sentence the "Young, Wild & Free" rapper to 9 months ... despite a previous citation that only fined him 3,000 lei -- roughly $700 USD.

Sources close to Wiz inform TMZ Hip Hop that nothing is set in stone just yet ... his team is currently in the process of appealing the sentence.

Wiz was arrested and briefly held following his performance at Costinești's Beach Please! Festival in July 2024 ... where he lit up a joint while dancing to Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's "The Next Episode."