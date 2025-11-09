Harlem Rapper Max B Released from Prison After 16 Years

Harlem rapper Max B is officially a free man ... walking out of prison after more than a decade behind bars.

The "Wavy Crockett" rapper was originally sentenced to 75 years in 2009 for his alleged role in a botched New Jersey robbery that turned deadly. But Max's conviction was later overturned, and in 2016, he struck a plea deal for aggravated manslaughter, drastically reducing his time.

Max teased his release earlier this year, calling into The Joe Budden Podcast to say, "We got a date! I've got November 9, 2025, baby!"

His longtime friend and collaborator French Montana confirmed the news on Instagram Sunday, posting a celebratory message ... "CANT MAKE THIS UP ! MY BROTHER REALLY CAME HOME ON MY B DAY ! HAMDULILLAH 🤲🏼

WALKED IT DOWN ! NO MORE FREE YOU 🌊 🌊 🌊"

