Nurse Who Killed 10 Patients to Lighten His Workload Gets Life in Prison

A nurse in Germany came up with a novel way to lighten his workload ... he reportedly murdered 10 of his patients.

The nurse, whose name was not released, was given a life sentence in prison Wednesday after he was convicted of murdering all 10 patients by lethal injection, and attempting to kill 27 more, according to CNN.

During the trial, prosecutors accused the nurse of trying to cut his evening workload by giving his mostly geriatric patients doses of painkillers and sedatives in a hospital near the German city of Aachen, CNN said.

Despite his life term, by law, the nurse could be released from prison after serving a minimum of 15 years ... but that's highly unlikely because of the severity of the crimes, according to a spokesperson for the Aachen court. The nurse can appeal his verdict.