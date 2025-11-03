Jake Haro Sentenced to 25 Years to Life in Prison for Infant Son's Murder

Play video content Court TV

Jake Haro -- the man who pleaded guilty to killing his 7-month-old son, Emmanuel Haro -- was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison Monday.

Last month, Jake pleaded guilty to second-degree murder -- an unlawful killing with "malice aforethought" -- as well as child endangerment and filing a false police report.

Emmanuel's mother, Rebecca Haro, separately pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

Monday, the judge formally sentenced Haro to 180 days plus 6 years and 8 months, plus 25 years to life in state prison, to be served consecutively ... a total of at least 31 years. Haro is ineligible for probation, the judge said.

Jake's sentencing comes after the Riverside County District Attorney asked for a sentence of 25 to life. They specified that Jake admitted to assaulting his son to the point of death.

Remember ... Rebecca and Jake originally claimed their son was kidnapped from the parking lot of a Big 5 Sporting Goods store in Yucaipa, in San Bernardino County ... Rebecca told police she was changing the child's diaper next to her car in the parking lot when she was approached from behind and assaulted, knocking her out. She said when she came to, the baby was gone.

Investigators found inconsistencies in Rebecca's story ... prompting a K9 search of the Haro family home and the seizure of Jake's car for evidence.

Then in August, authorities arrested Jake and Rebecca for murder -- and, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin alleged Emmanuel was a victim of extended abuse and likely succumbed to his injuries.