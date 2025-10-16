Emmanuel Haro's Father Pleads Guilty to Murder of Missing Baby Son

Jake Haro -- father of Emmanuel Haro, the 7-month-old baby who was reported missing back in May -- pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday.

Haro entered the guilty plea during a scheduled felony settlement conference, and according to NBC Palm Springs -- who had a reporter in the courtroom -- he became visibly emotional ... breaking down in tears while admitting to the crime.

Rebecca Haro -- Jake's wife and Emmanuel's mother -- is also facing a murder charge in connection with their son's death ... though she is still pleading not guilty. The child's remains are still missing.

Remember ... Rebecca and Jake originally claimed their son was kidnapped from the parking lot of a Big 5 Sporting Goods store in Yucaipa, in San Bernardino County ... Rebecca told police she was changing the child's diaper next to her car in the parking lot when she was approached from behind and assaulted, knocking her out. She said when she came to, the baby was gone.

Investigators found inconsistencies in Rebecca's story ... prompting a K9 search of the Haro family home and the seizure of Jake's car for evidence.

Then in August, authorities arrested Jake and Rebecca for murder -- and, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin alleged Emmanuel was a victim of extended abuse and likely succumbed to his injuries.

Jake was seen shackled, accompanying law enforcement officers in August during a search for the baby in a field in Moreno Valley, in Riverside County, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.