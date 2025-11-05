'Butt Lady' Convicted of Murdering 'ER' Star Cindyana Santangelo Gets 15 years In Prison

A California woman convicted of murdering "ER" star Cindyana Santangelo with a silicone butt injection could spend the rest of her life in prison.

Libby Adame -- nicknamed "The Butt Lady" -- was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years to life in prison.

As we reported ... last month Adame was found guilty of second-degree murder and practicing medicine without a license in connection with Cindyana's death.

Cindyana died back in March, as we first told you ... and investigators said results from her autopsy showed she suffered an embolism from a silicone injection that had been administered earlier that day.

Jurors deliberated for a little over a day before finding Adame guilty.

At the time of Cindyana's death, Adame was already on probation in an involuntary manslaughter case. That case stemmed from fatal butt injections in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, in 2019, which claimed the life of 26-year-old Karissa Rajpaul.

Prosecutors in the Rajpaul trial reportedly warned Adame that she could be charged with murder if another client died ... and that's exactly what happened.

Adame and her daughter were convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the Pajpaul case in March 2024 ... but were acquitted of murder in that case.

Cindyana was only 58 when she died and she was famously dubbed the "Latin Marilyn Monroe" by Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell.

In addition to her recurring role on "Married... With Children" as Sierra Madre, Cindyana also made TV appearances on "CSI: Miami" and "ER." On the big screen, she appeared in "Hollywood Homicide" with Harrison Ford and Josh Hartnett ... and she's featured in a ton of music videos from back in the day.

Cindyana's husband, Frank, spoke out in court about "the damage done by" Adame and said the family had their lives "turned upside down" as a result of her death.