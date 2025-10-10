'Butt Lady' Convicted of Murdering 'ER' Actress Cindyana Santangelo

A California woman accused of killing "ER" star Cindyana Santangelo with a silicone butt injection has been convicted of murder ... a year and a half after being convicted in the death of another woman by the same method.

Libby Adame -- nicknamed "The Butt Lady" -- has been found guilty of second-degree murder and practicing medicine without a license in connection with Cindyana's death.

Santangelo died March 24 this year ... investigators said results from her autopsy showed she suffered an embolism from a silicone injection that had been administered earlier that day.

Libby Adame is set to be sentenced on November 5, the L.A. Times reports.

This isn't Adame's first run-in with the law ... she was already on probation in an involuntary manslaughter case when Cindyana died. That case stemmed from fatal butt injections in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles in 2019, which claimed the life of 26-year-old Karissa Rajpaul, according to the L.A. Times.

According to NBC4 Los Angeles, Libby was warned by a prosecutor in the Rajpaul trial that she could be charged with murder if another client died. Adame and her daughter were convicted of involuntary manslaughter in that case in March last year ... but were acquitted of murder in that case.