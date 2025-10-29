Producer Gets 146 Years for Drug Overdose Deaths of Model & Her Friend

Hollywood producer and serial rapist David Brian Pearce was sentenced to 146 years to life in prison Wednesday for the tragic drug overdose deaths of a model and her friend ... in addition to other heinous convictions.

Pearce was convicted of murdering 24-year-old Christy Giles and her 26-year-old friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola in the first degree back in February. According to ABC7 Los Angeles, further investigation also uncovered rapes he committed against several women over more than a decade -- he was also convicted of multiple counts including forcible rape, sexual penetration by use of force, rape of an unconscious person, and sodomy by use of force.

Prosecutors said Pearce reportedly met Giles and Cabrales-Arzola at an after-hours rave and later drugged them to facilitate a sexual assault.

The details of Giles' and Cabrales-Arzola's last moments are disturbing. On November 13, 2021, Giles -- a model and aspiring actress -- was already dead when she was taken to Southern California Hospital at Culver City in the L.A. area, ABC7 reports.

Cabrales-Arzola -- an architect -- was in critical condition when she arrived at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital. Her heartbroken family made the difficult decision to take her off life support later that month.

Prosecutors told jurors Pearce and co-defendant Brandt Walter Osborn were the ones who dropped the women off at the respective hospitals 2 hours apart ... after they overdosed at the apartment the men shared.

Giles reportedly died of a lethal mix of cocaine, fentanyl, gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, and ketamine ... while Cabrales-Arzola died of multiple organ failure, with cocaine, ecstasy, and other undetermined drugs found in her system.

Pearce reportedly denied giving them the drugs that killed them, but after two and half days of deliberation, the jury decided they weren't buying it.

Osborn, 46 -- who was facing 2 counts of being an accessory after the fact -- is awaiting a potential retrial after jurors said they were deadlocked over his verdict.