Lostprophets Singer Ian Watkins Killed In Prison Attack

Losprophets singer Ian Watkins, a convicted pedophile, was killed in a prison attack in the United Kingdom.

Multiple reports out of the UK on Saturday say Ian died after being attacked in jail by a knife-wielding inmate.

Ian was serving a 29-year prison sentence at HMP Wakefield after being convicted on child sex offenses ... including the attempted rape of a baby.

West Yorkshire Police say they were called by prison staff at 9:39 AM Saturday for a report of an assault on a prisoner. Cops say the man was pronounced dead at the scene and homicide detectives are investigating.

BBC says the dead prisoner here is Ian, who had been in custody since December 2013.

Ian was also attacked in prison in August 2023, but he did not suffer life-threatening injuries in that incident.

We reached out to HMP Wakefield ... which said it had no comment at this time.

He was 48.