Ex-Cop Who Killed Sonya Massey Over Boiling Water Found Guilty of Murder

Sonya Massey's killer has officially been found guilty of her murder ... a little more than a year after he shot and killed her.

Sean Grayson -- a former sheriff's deputy in Illinois -- was just found guilty of second-degree murder after a trial that lasted a little more than a week. The jury began deliberations Tuesday morning and returned the verdict Wednesday afternoon.

Remember ... Grayson was arrested in July 2024 after he killed Massey, who had called 911 in the first place about a possible prowler. Horrific body cam footage came out in the aftermath of the shooting ... which showed the conversation take a deadly turn after Massey turned off a burner on her stove and brought a pot of boiling water over to the sink.

Play video content 7/6/24

With another deputy looking on, Grayson loses his cool and tells her repeatedly to drop the pot ... before stepping around the counter and shooting her. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office later fired Grayson -- who claimed he feared Massey meant to throw the boiling water at him.