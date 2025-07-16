Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul Joke About Slipping Weed Songs Into Radio Play
Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul have been living it up all July on their "Good Vibes Only" tour, alongside DaBaby, and IYKYK ... these two cool dudes didn't simply connect over their love for music!!!
TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of Wiz and SP kicking it backstage at the recent tour stop in Ohio, sharing their admiration for one another's music and smoking habits.
Sean Paul has several years on Wiz, but still remembers when he topped the chart with "Black & Yellow" way back when.
Wiz did him one better and praised the Jamaican megastar for slipping past American censors when he had the world singing, "Just gimmie da lighttttt ... and pass the drooooo" for his breakout hit in 2002.
Wiz also commended SP for being able to hang with young whippersnappers in the crowd ... it's a coming-of-age summer for some of those kids and with the first leg only halfway done, there's enough good vibes for all!!!