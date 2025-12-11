Xzibit Picks Dr. Dre Over The Game In Raging 'Best Rapper' Debate

Play video content TMZ.com

Xzibit's classic breakout album "Restless" just turned 25 years old -- but turns out, it was the very first song the rap superstar released that changed his life for good!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Xzibit on Wednesday night at KDAY L.A.'s celebration of his 2000 album.

X took a trip down memory lane with us on how he was coming in hot off the heels of being on huge records such as "Bitch Please" with Snoop Dogg and across Dr. Dre's "2001" album, and onward to the wildly successful "Up In Smoke Tour" of 1999.

"Restless" would go on to be X's biggest album, ripping through platinum plaques in no time but X tells us it was 1996's "Paparazzi" that took him to the hip hop perch he currently sits on.

Doors were opened -- car doors to be exact -- through MTV's hit series "Pimp My Ride" and X says while they were ahead of the curve, the series made him a global phenomenon!!!

