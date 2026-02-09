Jutta Leerdam Wins Olympic Gold In Women's 1000M Speed Skating

Jutta Leerdam can officially call herself an Olympic gold medalist -- the Dutch speed skater just won the women's 1,000-meter speed skating competition ... while also breaking the Olympic record!

It all went down Monday morning in Milan, with Leerdam surpassing her Dutch counterpart Femke Kok by 0.28 seconds to win the first medal of the games for the Netherlands.

She was quickly overcome with emotions after the win, skating around the ice to take it all in.

The 27-year-old had a strong support staff in the stands ... her fiancé Jake Paul, soon-to-be mother-in-law Pam Stepnick and Jake's business partner, Nakisa Bidarin were cheering her on.

Paul took to Instagram to express support for his girl hours before she hit the ice, saying "Today is your day baby."

Minutes after she crossed the finish line, he took to X to celebrate her win.

"Juttttttttttaaaaaaaa. I can’t stop crying. You did it my love. Olympic Gold. God is great and so are you."

Leerdam's gold-medal performance comes after she won silver in the same event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, finishing in 1:13.83.

She has one more event remaining at the 2026 Winter Olympics, with Leerdam slated to compete in the women's 500-meter speed skating event on Sunday.