Jake Paul, Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Turn Up Heat W/ Cheeky Hot Tub Post

Jake Paul’s most challenging fight? Trying to keep up with his fiancée in the hot tub.

Jutta Leerdam turned up the heat on Instagram with "some winter randoms" on Monday -- including a steamy clip of the couple that already has fans losing their minds

The Olympic skater shared a shot of herself rocking a cheeky black swimsuit as she stepped into the tub. Paul sat beside her, helping her into the water before wrapping his arm around her buns.

Between Jutta’s toned, athletic physique and Jake’s warm embrace, the clip screams couple goals.

Jake was quick to jump into the comments with a simple "cutieeeee" message while others flooded the post with heart-eyes emojis.

It’s unclear when the shot was captured, but Paul has been recovering from surgery to have plates and screws inserted in his jaw after Anthony Joshua lit him up in their boxing match.

Other photos show the Dutch speedskater enjoying time with family and training ... as she's been busy gearing up to compete in the Winter Olympics next month in Italy.

The couple has been smiling from ear to ear ever since their engagement last March ... when 29-year-old Paul dropped to one knee and proposed to 27-year-old Leerdam in Saint Lucia.